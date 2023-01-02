11 coaches of Suryanagari Express derail near Rajasthan's Pali; Helpline numbers issued

Jodhpur, Jan 02: 11 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed on Tuesday. The incident took place at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur divisio, North Western Railway confirmed. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

According to North Western Railway, an accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways. So far no casualties have been reported.