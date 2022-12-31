11.37 crore given employment this year

The government has released a data that shows that a total of 11.37 crore households availed employment this year under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The data collected till 15th December also shows that a total of 289.24 crore person-days of employment was generated during this period.

New Delhi, Dec 31: Helping out rural and urban poor, the Modi government gave massive employment opportunities in the year 2022. As the year is now over, and the government is doing an analysis of its achievement and what it could do the next year, the data released from the Rural Development Ministry shows that the government has received massive success.

Giving job to every hand

Interestingly, MGNREGA had become a den of corruption during the previous UPA government. There was a section of middlemen who would misappropriate the funds meant for people enrolled under the scheme. However, the Modi government not just ensured that the funds are increased under the scheme but also made sure that it is leak-proof.

MGNREGA has been a pivotal scheme under which the government ensures guarantee of livelihood by offering an employment of minimum 100 days. The wages have been kept fair and changed depending upon the inflation and region. 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year helps the poor survive.

Moreover, since not everyone is a skilled worker, there is provision for hiring people without any skills. The employment is offered as per demand resulting in creation of productive assets of prescribed quality and durability. This has empowered rural poor to get livelihood security and reduced migration from rural areas to urban areas.

Respecting right to livelihood

MGNREGA makes sure that every enrolled worker gets at least 100 days of work and enough wages to survive the whole year. Needless to say, strengthening the livelihood resource base of the poor and proactively ensuring social inclusion, the employment scheme has also played a role in infrastructure building.

Apart from employment, the Modi government has also ensured that rural poor get houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. The press release claims that a total of 2.5 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.11 crore houses have been completed till 15th December.

As it has happened, the year 2022 also saw that the Modi government generated a total of 289.24 crore person-days employment. Moreover, since the government has now made digital capture of MGNREGA attendance mandatory, so that there are no leakages.