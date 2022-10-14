100% women-handled booths, voting from home: Takeaways from the Election Commission presser

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said apart from conducting free and fair elections, the focus this time will be on making it inclusive and accessible to all.

New Delhi, Oct 14: With the stage set for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission of India on Friday listed guifelines that have been issued by the poll body in order to conduct free and fair elections in these states.

100% women-oriented polling booth in every assembly

In a bid to encourage women voters, the EC said that at least 1 polling booth in every assembly will be completely managed by women - including security officials.

4 chances in a year to enroll as a voter

Youngsters will get four chances in a year to enroll as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. Advance Application facility for 17+ youngsters has also been provided.

Home voting facility for senior citizens

Those above 80 years and PwD voters with benchmark 40% disability will get a chance to vote from home. The ECI will assist if some people are not able to come to polling stations. But, the entire process will be video-graphed.

ECI Suvidha Portal

ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination and affidavit facility to candidates as well as political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.

EC sets up social media teams to curb fake news

The EC has set up social media teams to keep a tab on fake news and poll-related rumours.

Himachal Pradesh to vote on November 12

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, while the results will be out on December 8.

In Himachal Pradesh, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which 55,000 are PwD electors; over 1.22 lakh 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters.

Know Your Candidate app

Voters can also get know about their candidates through Know Your Candidate app. The app will have all information of candidates, including affidavits, as well as criminal antecedents.

The ECI further said that it has zero tolerance towards the distribution of any kind of inducement to voters. GST will look at e-way and goods going to poll-bound state and neighbouring states. Airports will keep a strict watch so that no unscheduled flight goes unchecked.