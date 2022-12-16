100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress plans concert in Jaipur

The Congress party in a tweet informed about the Yatra programme today. According to it, after a press conference at around 4 pm at the Congress office in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi will attend a live concert.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has arranged a concert in Jaipur on Friday, with a live performance at the Albert Hall at approximately 7 p.m.

On 100 days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Yatra is a 'national mass movement'. "Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed 100 days. Many congratulations to all the Indian travelers and especially to Mr. @RahulGandhi Ji. The Yatra has got the support, co-operation and trust of lakhs of people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bharta Jodo Yatra: It began on September 7 and has covered 42 districts of 8 States-Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The Yatra is currently in its Rajasthan leg, the only Congress-ruled state where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days. After Rajasthan, it will enter Haryana on December 21.

The Yatra is scheduled to pass through 12 states and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir-spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.

"The Yatra seeks to address rampant unemployment & inflation, the politics of hate and division and the over-centralisation of our political system," according to Congress's official site.

It also added, "The aim of this Yatra is to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."