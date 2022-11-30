ASI sites to be lit up, bear G20 logo from Dec 1-7 as India assumes its Presidency

India will assume the yearlong Presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The first meeting of G20 will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place, officials earlier said.

On Wednesday, a senior official said 100 ASI sites, including those listed under UNESCO, will be lit up for a week.

All illuminated heritage structures shall "highlight the G-20 logo over the monument,"he said.

"The size of the logo projected on the monuments will depend on the nature and design of the site," the official said.

"At Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fathepur Sikri - all three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the logo will be projected on a unipole installed near the sites," he added.

There are 40 cultural and natural sites in total in India which have UNESCO World Heritage Site status, and most of the cultural sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"The G20 Presidency shall be held by lndia from December 1 onwards for one year term. High-level dignitaries and delegates shall be visiting various centrally-protected monuments. lt has been decided by the Government of lndia to utilise this opportunity to highlight our monuments as part of brand and and publicity plan of G20 at ASI protected monuments and sites with special focus on sites in the UNESCO World Heritage list," reads a memorandum issued recently by the ASI.

Other sites which will be illuminated include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan's Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, and Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.