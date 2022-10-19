10 things to know about Mallikarjun Kharge, the new Congress president

New Delhi, Oct 19: Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, widely seen as the 'Gandhi-backed' candidate on Wednesday became the Congress president by defeating his 'friend Shashi Tharoor' by a huge margin.

Kharge won 90 per cent of the votes cast on Monday. The 80-year-old leader amassed 7,897 votes while Shashi Tharoor finished with 1,072.