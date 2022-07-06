1 dead in landslide in Shimla; cloudbursts, heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Kullu

Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli. The injured have been admitted to a hospital here. Some vehicles were also hit by the debris.

Shimla, Jul 6: Amid incessant rainfall, a landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured on Wednesday.

In yet another incident, at least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

. .

Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.

Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

In addition to this, several areas of Punjab and Haryana continued to brave heavy downpours during this period.