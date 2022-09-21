Manipur Cabinet decides to legalize brewing of liquor

He said that the brewing of liquor will be done in selected places in the State. He also said that allowing sale of foreign liquors will generate Rs 600 cr annually.

Experts from Scotland and Ireland will be invited and discussed on how to brew purified and high-standard liquor and the State would be able to earn around Rupees six hundred crore on liquor exports.

The minister also said that the liquor will be available at those centres which will be given permission by the Government.

It should be noted that after a massive protest in the state, Manipur was declared dry state in 1991, when the then Chief Minister R.K. Ranbir Singh passed the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act.