Imphal, Sep 12: The Manipur Police has arrested five officials for allegedly manipulating land records and issuing forged documents, a senior officer said. Additional DGP (law and order) Clay Khongsai said the five officials, including a sub-deputy collector (SDC), were apprehended for issuing fake pattas (land documents).

"The accused persons have issued 35 fake pattas to individuals, resulting in a loss of around 19 acres of forest land in Thoubal district," the officer said on Sunday.