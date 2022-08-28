50th All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival 2021-2022 kicks off in Imphal

Imphal, Aug 28: The 50th All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival 2021-2022 kicked off at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen at Palace Compound in Imphal. Manipur Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the inaugural function. During the festival, the Governor also distributed medals to the winners of 49th All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival 2020-21. Shumang Leela is a traditional form of theatre in Manipur and the roles of female artists are all played by male actors and male characters are played by female artists in case of female theatre groups.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan in his inaugural speech said that Shumang Leela has become a powerful medium for mass education besides giving entertainment and relaxation. He said that Shumang Leela Groups of the early stage attempted to preserve and promote humanism, tolerance, confidence, devotion, truth and justice through their performances.

La. Ganesan said that the present day Shumang Leelas have been trying to focus on the issues of moral values, unity and integrity. It has also been trying to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and friendship among various communities in the State.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh while speaking at the function said that the government is committed to extend support to the artists in the State. He said, Chief Minister's Pension Scheme for Artists has been implemented and separate budgetary allocation has been made for organizing Shumang Leela Festival. He said, under AYUSHMAN BHARAT and CMHT all artists will be covered.