'Yashoda' 5-day box office collection: Samantha-starrer witnesses big drop

Going by the trade reports, 'Yashoda' has collected Rs 11.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 5.73 crore in five days. It collected Rs 6.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 2.85 crore in the Nizam region alone.

Hyderabad, Nov 16: The collection of Samantha's ambitious 'Yashoda' has witnessed a big drop on weekdays after grossing Rs 16.7 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

It means the movie has added just over Rs 2 crore in the Telugu speaking states after raking in Rs 9.3 crore in the first weekend.

In Tamil Nadu, 'Yashoda' has earned Rs 1.8 crore (distributors share: Rs 72 lakh) and Rs 90 lakh in Karnataka (distributors share: Rs 36 lakh).

Notably, the movie has raked in Rs 4.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.64 crore. From rest of the world, it has earned Rs 1.7 crore (distributors share: Rs 68 lakh).

The worldwide collection of 'Yashoda' stands at Rs 20.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 9.13 crore.

It is a suspense action thriller that deals around has surrogacy scam interwoven with murder investigation.

The pre-release business of Samantha-starrer stands at 52.5 crore. The digital rights alone has fetched Rs 24 crore for the makers.