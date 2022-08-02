Woman kills daughter in Telangana, blames chain snatchers

But, investigation ruled out chain-snatching as the cause, they said.

Police said they found out that the woman cooked up the drama after allegedly killing the baby herself.

The woman had two children and dead baby was the younger one who was mentally unsound and unwell, police said.

The woman killed the baby as she thought it would be a problem to the infant and herself in view of the health condition, the police said, adding that the woman confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A case was registered and she was taken into custody, police added.