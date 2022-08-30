Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger fails to set box office on fire

According to trade reports, the multilingual film has earned Rs 22.8 crore in the four-day weekend with a distributors' share of Rs 12.95 crore from Andhra and Telangana box office. The major chunk of business has come from Nizam where it has grossed Rs 11 crore.

Hyderabad, Aug 30: Vijay Deverakonda's big-ticket film Liger is turning out to be a disaster at the box office as the collection of the film has reportedly witnessed a massive drop.

The collection of Liger in Hindi belt stands at Rs 15.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 6.28 crore. Whereas in Karnataka, it has raked in Rs 2.4 crore and Rs 1.8 crore in Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, the multilingual film has made an approximate collection of Rs 50 lakh in four days.

Among the overseas centres, Liger has collected Rs 6 crore from the US box office with a distributors' share of Rs 2.4 crore. From the rest of the world, it has earned Rs 1.3 crore.

The worldwide collection of Liger stands at Rs 50.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 24.25 crore.

The makers of Liger had gone all out to promote the film across the country. Yet the film has failed to set the box office on fire after opening to negative word-of-mouth, industry insiders say.

Liger is a sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in the Indian cinema.

Liger Pre Release Business

From the sale of theatrical rights, Liger has fetched Rs 85 crore for the makers of the film. The distribution rights of Andhra and Telangana were sold for Rs 55 crore.

In order to become a profitable venture, Liger has to earn distributors' share of at least Rs 90 crore at the worldwide box office.