'Veera Simha Reddy' Review: What's good, what's bad? Find out

Jai Simha Reddy (Balakrishna) lives with his mother Meenakshi in Instanbul. He falls in love with Eesha (Shruti Haasan). When he tries to tie the knot with his sweetheart, he comes to know about his roots and learns about his father Veera Simha Reddy.

Hyderabad, Jan 12: Balakrishna's latest movie 'Veera Simha Reddy' has hit the screens worldwide on Thursday. The senior actor has teamed up with Gopichand Malineni, known for his films such as 'Don Seenu' and 'Balupu'.

The ruler of Pulicharla, Veera Simha Reddy lives in Rayalaseema. However, Bhanumathi (Varalaxmi) and Pratap Reddy (Duniya Vijay) want to eliminate him for the last three decades. The story takes a twist once senior Reddy is killed. What follows next should be watched on-screen.

Balakrishna has done exceptionally well. His fans will enjoy his punch dialogues and action sequences. Especially, there are whistle-worthy moments when he takes a dig at Andhra CM Jagan Reddy. The faceoff scenes between Balakrishna and Varalaxmi are impressive. Duniya Vijay has given a top performance. Shruti Haasan looks good in dance.

S Thaman's songs and background score get a thumbs-up and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi has done a neat job. On the flip side, it has an outdated story. The length of the movie is a worrying factor and also second half is predictable.

Overall, it turns out to be an average entertainer tailored made for Balayya fans.

What audience say?

