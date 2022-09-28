TSPSC Recruitment: Check Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility and Steps to apply

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 833 vacant posts. The last date to submit the application form is 21 October 2022.

Candidates are advised to submit their applications through on-line well in advance of the last date to avoid last day rush.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration process begins: 28 September 2022.

The registration process ends: 21 October 2022.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy and education qualification

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 62 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Engineer: 41 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Engineer in Municipal Administration & Urban Development - Public Health: 13 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of diploma in Civil Engineering from the Telangana State Board of Technical Education or its equivalent.

Municipal Assistant Engineer (Civil): 29 posts

Technical Officer: 09 posts

Assistant Engineer in Tribal Welfare Department: 03 posts

Assistant Engineer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 227 posts

Assistant Engineer(Civil) in Ground Water department: 12 posts

Assistant Engineer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 38 posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Junior technical officers

Junior Technical officer: 27 posts

Junior Technical officer in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 68 posts

Junior Technical officer: 32 posts

Junior Technical officer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 212 posts

Junior Technical officer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 60 posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website tspsc.gov.in

On homepage, select 'New Registration OTR' and complete candidate registration

Login using credentials and apply for the desired post

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 notification here