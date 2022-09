Hyderabad, Sep 02: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana. The same is available on the official website.

The board had conducted the supplementary examination rom August 1 to 10 2022. The students can apply for re-verification or revaluation of the TS SSC Supplementary result 2022. The revaluation will be held between September 3 and 12 2022. The fee for the SSC supplementary result revelation is Rs 1,000 per subject.