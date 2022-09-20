TS CPGET 2022 Result expected today on tscpget.com

Hyderabad, Sep 20: TS CPGET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) is likely to be announced today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

These scores will be accepted for admission to MA, MSc and MCom programmes at Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.