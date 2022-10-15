TRS leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud quits party, to join BJP

"I did not criticise the CM (KCR) in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I've been through a lot of pain while separating from this family (TRS). I was in TRS because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before," ANI quoted the former TRS MP in a tweet.

He accused the TRS of floating the BRS without informing the party leaders. "As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party (TRS). He (KCR) started BRS without consulting or informing us. We got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party," Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud said.

Meanwhile, Narsaiah is said to be joining the BJP, sources have informed news agency.

Narsaiah belongs to the Goud community and his inclusion is expected to give a major boost to the party which has been trying hard to connect with the people through various campaigns including "Praja Sangram Yatra".