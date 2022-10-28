TRS, BJP are two sides of same coin: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

"I would like to say clearly here that, for us, BJP and TRS are the same. They are two sides of the same coin. They both work together. You need to understand this. They help each other. TRS helps BJP in Delhi and BJP helps TRS in Telangana. Both parties are against democracy and indulge in the politics of money. They do money politics by buying MLAs and both parties work to topple the government," ANI quoted the Congress leader as stating in Narayanpet.

It comes at a time when the TRS had alleged that the BJP is attempting to poach the MLAs by offering money and contracts. The Cyberabad Police has arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The trio was arrested at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand the three accused to judicial custody. On the other hand, the BJP has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Makthal in Narayanpet district on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi started the march on Friday from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana.