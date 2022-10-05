Hyderabad, Oct 05: Nagarjuna has teamed up with Praveen Sattaru of 'PSV Garuda Vega' for his latest venture 'The Ghost' which has seen the light of the day on Wednesday to coincide with the Vijaya Dashami celebration. It is an action thriller which also has Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran and others in the cast.

The movie has Mukesh G's cinematography, Bharatt-Saurabh's music and Dharmendra Kakarala's editing.

'The Ghost' Story

Vikram aka The Ghost is an Interpol officer. He is in love with his colleague Priya (Sonal Chauhan). However, one incident forces him to change him as a person and he leaves Priya. However, he returns to action after getting a call from Anu (Gul Panag). She seeks his help to solve a personal problem. Who is she? Why did she approach him? These are the questions that take the story forward.

Review:

The movie is high on action and it has been stylishly shot. However, it lacks drama and emotional part fails to work. Moreover, the story becomes quite predictable at some point. Although the movie has some fantastic action sequences, the placement of such sequences do not add value to the proceedings.

Nagarjuna has done exceptionally well and Sonal Chauhan is also good. The major highlight of the movie is action sequences backed by background score by Mark K Robin and Mukesh G's cinematography.

In the end, it turns out to be a film only for action lovers.

So, what do netizens say about the Telugu flick?

Peter: Done with my show.. a below average product.. predictable story line..the hype built for character vikram in interval doesn't make any impact in 2md half.. flashback is dud.. cinematography and one action block are the only highlights of the movie.. 2.25/5 #TheGhost

T2BLive: @PraveenSattaru planned #TheGhost very perfectly, I was impressed & shocked to see this level of emotion in an action movie. The audience will also feel a shock in terms of action when they come out of theatres. The climactic church fight is the main highlight. -

@iamnagarjuna

NikhithP: Decent first half, starting lo routine anpichindhi, pre interval to interval baaga set chesadu 👍🏻

Second half important, elaa handle chestado

Venky Reviews: #TheGhost An Action-Thriller that had its moments but overall execution does not satisfy.

The movie had well designed action sequences and good cinematography but without proper emotional connect and screenplay the action doesn't hold much value. Mediocre!

Rating: 2.5/5

An action heavy film requires very good bgm. BGM is ok in parts but lacks the necessary punch to elevate the proceedings. Production values are great.

Nag looks stylish on screen and gave a good performance. Definitely his best role in recent times.

Vishnu Reddy: #TheGhost is an excellent comeback for

@iamnagarjuna action sequences highlight and sentiment scenes worked.. in one word... Its Nagarjuna's Vikram...

aga Sravanthi: #TheGhost #TheGhostReview excellent movie, action episodes are eye feast for Akkineni fans... King Nag

@iamnagarjuna 🔥🔥🔥

BGM 👌👌👌 One of the best climax...

Best choice for those who likes action movies...

@PraveenSattaru sir, thank you for showing Nag in this role...

The Riser 🔥🔥🔥: Just completed my show kudos to

@PraveenSattaru for the terrific action movie with a lot of goosebump moments it is really eye feast for hardcore Nag fans like me thanks for delivering an awesome flick #TheGhost