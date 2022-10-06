The movie, which was released in Telugu and Tamil (Ratchan: The Ghost), clashed with Chiranjeevi's biggie 'The Godfather'. The early estimation coming from the trade indicate that Nagarjuna-starrer has grossed around 11 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office on the first day.

Hyderabad, Oct 06: Nagarjuna's much-hyped 'The Ghost' has opened to a below-average opening at the worldwide box office. The movie was released on Friday and met with mixed reviews.

The distributors' share is said to be around Rs 6 crore. The business in other parts of the country including Tamil Nadu is negligible. From the US box office, it has collected $34,081.

As per the trade trackers, 'The Ghost' should have avoided clash with 'The Godfather' as the solo release always has a better chance of pulling audience to theatres. It has to be seen how the Nagarjuna-starrer will perform in the days to come.

'The Ghost' is an action thriller film written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film stars Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar.

The movie is high on action and it has been stylishly shot. However, it lacks drama and emotional part fails to work. Moreover, the story becomes quite predictable at some point. Although the movie has some fantastic action sequences, the placement of such sequences do not add value to the proceedings.

On the other hand, 'The Godfather' has earned about Rs 20 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office. It has collected around Rs 31 crore at the worldwide box office.