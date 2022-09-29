Telangana health dept issues notices to 400 pvt hospitals, seizes 81 over quality concerns

The Medical and Health Officers and officials from Directorate of Public Health seized 81 private healthcare facilities that were not registered under the Clinical Establishments Act and had non-qualified doctors.

Speaking about the inspections, director, public health, Dr G Srinivas Rao said,''The health department issued notices to 416 hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres and a total of 64 private health facilities were levied penalty for various discrepancies detected under the Clinical Establishments Act.

''The District medical and health officers (DMHO)s have also been given instructions not to get bogged down by threats coming from influential persons at local level. "I request DMHOs to act strictly and without any bias. We have come across reports that local officials from the DMHOs office were demanding bribes to go soft. Strict and swift action will be taken on such individuals as well," DPH said.