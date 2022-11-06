Telangana bypoll: TRS wins Munugode in keenly-fought contest

The election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, the official said. "Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in TRS party & Hon'ble CM KCR's leadership. As promised, will adopt the constituency and work towards expeditious progress of pending works," state minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son K T Rama Rao tweeted.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from his post and the party. He joined the BJP and sought re-election in the bypoll.

Responding to the outcome, the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the party respects the verdict of the people of Munugode. "We will respect the verdict of the people of Munugode. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero. No matter how many threats were made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly," ANI quoted him as saying.

He also claimed that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi distributed money for winning the election. "This win is not a win. #MunugodeBypoll is the election commissioner's win. TRS distributed money, but it wasn't found anywhere. BJP is the party that has the guts to stop TRS. BJP has its presence all over Telangana. We'll work with more commitment with aim of development," he further said.