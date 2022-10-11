Solar eclipse 2022: Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25

Later, devotees would be allowed for offering prayers, a temple official told PTI.

On November 8, the doors of the ancient shrine would be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm due to 'Chandragrahanam' (lunar eclipse).

The paid rituals, including the 'Kalyanotsavam' conducted daily to the processional deities at the shrine would not be done during the two days of approaching eclipses.

The last partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25, coinciding with Diwali.

Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.

While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

Sutak: The inauspicious time during the eclipse Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth's atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

"There are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse," according to Drik Panchang.