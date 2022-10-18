The film was released with least expectations on 5 August. On the first day, the movie raked in Rs 3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.4 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office.

Hyderabad, Oct 18: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam' has emerged as a surprise winner at the Tollywood box office. With out a big names in the cast, the flick has managed to strike gold as it won the hearts of cine-goers.

It earned Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office. With the film getting positive reviews, 'Sita Ramam' went on to collect Rs 21.7 crore in the first weekend with distributors' share of Rs 10 crore. In Andhra and Telangana, it collected Rs 10.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 5.4 crore.

In the days to come, the movie attracted the audience even as the positive words about the film spread to other languages.

As a result, the Telugu film earned Rs 59.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 28 crore in two weeks at the worldwide box office. In Andhra and Telangana box office, it raked in Rs 29.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 15.55 crore.

By the end of its theatrical run, the romantic drama raked in Rs 91.4 crore with distributors' share of Rs 40.5 crore.

It has grossed Rs 40.8 crore with distributors' share of Rs 20.7 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office. Also, it collected Rs 11.4 crore at the US box office in its lifetime.