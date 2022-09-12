Shocking accident caught on cam: 3 killed in bike accident in Hyderabad

The scary incident was was captured on CCTV footage and the clip has now gone viral on social media sites.

Hyderabad, Sep 12: In a shocking incident, three people including a woman died in a road accident at Medchal near Hyderabad on the early hours of Monday.

In the video, a man is trying to cross a road when a speeding two wheeler hits. The bikeer lost balance and falls down. The truck, which coming behind the bike, runs over them.

The clip show the onlookers running for him.

However, reports in the local media claim that the three died on the spot.

The biker was trying to overtake the truck which was reportedly carrying iron roads from Hyderabad to Medchal. The deceased were yet to be identified even as Medchal cops are investigating the case.

The accident caused traffic jam on the busy highway and cops cleared the traffic.