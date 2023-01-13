No kite-flying in Hyderabad during sankranti to prevent 'breach of peace'

Hyderabad, Jan 13 : Ahead of Hindu festival Makar Sankranti festival, Hyderabad police, through a notification, have prohibited flying of kites on all roads and in and around places of worship in the interest of maintenance of law and order and to prevent incidents of breach of peace and accidents.

The orders were issued by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand and will be in force from 6 am on January 14 to 6 am on January 16.

According to reports, the Police Commissioner also issued orders preventing loud speakers/ DJs in public space or public place, without obtaining permission from the police authorities concerned according to Rule 8 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000.

"No provocative speeches/songs shall be played over them (loud speakers). Further, noise pollution levels from speakers or public address system or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits," said C V Anand.

The permission limits for commercial area is day time-65 decibels and night time 55 decibels, residential area - 55 decibels and 55 decibels and silent zone - 50 decibels and 40 decibels respectively.

The loud speaker or public address system shall not be used during nights between 10 p.m and 6 a.m as per directions of the Supreme Court of India.

The police appealed to the parents and citizens to guide and supervise their children while flying kites and not to allow them on terraces without parapet walls to avoid accidents. The police asked the parents to see their children don't run on the roads to collect stray kites.

"Children should be made aware of the vulnerabilities as regards to electrocution, if they try to collect stray kites from electric poles or cables," said the Hyderabad CP.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay criticized the Telangana government for announcing restrictions on flying kites this Sankranti season.

"Kite flying needs to be regulated to prevent breach of peace - #Telangana govt's version Are there any Restrictions on size, locations & colours for Rangoli too..?" he asked in a tweet.