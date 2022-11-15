Mahesh Babu's father Superstar Krishna passes away

He was 80. Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday and was put on ventilator.

Hyderabad, Nov 15: Mahesh Babu's father Superstar Krishna AKA Ghattamaneni Krishna, Tollywood's remarkable hero with zero haters passed away this morning around 4 am. It is learnt that he passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest.

He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor died at 4 AM on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Over the last 24 hours, Krishna continued to remain in an extremely critical state, following his admission to the emergency ward due to a cardiac arrest and upon resuscitation he was shifted to ICU, the hospital said in a statement

"He remained critically ill with multi-organ failure and severe hypoxic brain injury...It was decided late evening with family members and all the consultants not to pursue further supportive care given to his dismal prognosis and to keep him final moments painless and peaceful. He expired in early hours of the morning at 4.09 AM," the statement said.

Mahesh Babu also lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu to a prolonged illness on January 8, 2022.

Later, mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28.

Krishna was 80 years old and is a successful hero, producer, and director. He was a Padma Bhushan awardee in 2009 and also had a Doctorate from Andhra University. He was phenomenal in his work and is known for introducing new trends like Cinemascope, 35 MM, and Cowboy films to name a few to Telugu cinema.

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, K Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MK Stalin respectively condoled his death.

Chandrasekhar Rao, in a statement recalled Krishna's five decades of contribution to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer and director. "Krishna, who acted in over 350 movies, left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers and his death is a huge loss for the Telugu film industry," Rao said.

"Krishna garu is a Telugu superstar. He is Alluri...He is our James Bond. As a man of heart in real life as well, who earned distinction for himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss for Telugu film industry and Telugu people," Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

Condoling, the death, Stalin said his demise is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. In a statement, he said Krishna was known for including many innovative aspects in cinema. He expressed his condolences to his son Mahesh Babu and the bereaved family. Actor and former union minister Chiranjeevi in a statement posted in his Twitter page said he could not believe that Krishna is no more and offered condolences to his family members.

"Krishna garu is synonym for adventure. Apart from many experimental films and distinctive characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered," Jr NTR tweeted. Several film personalities have recalled their association with the departing soul.