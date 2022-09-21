Hyderabad, Sep 21: The sale of tickets for upcoming India vs Australia 3rd T20 Series , scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, are almost SOLD-OUT. The excited fans got disappointed after they fail to manage the tickets either from online or from offline.
Cricket fans in large numbers gathered at Hyderabad Cricket Association complex, to purchase tickets for the T20I match between India & Australia to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sep 25, allege unavailability of tickets online & offline.
Team India all set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match.
For the unversed or fans visiting from other cities, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is located in the Uppal area of Hyderabad and has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which spans 16 acres of land, is known for its cutting-edge technology and has hosted many international games, as well as Indian Premier League, matches over the years.
Team India:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar