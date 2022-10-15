Hyderabad, Oct 15: Hyderabad has won the overall 'World Green City Award 2022' and another in the category 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth' at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea on October 14.

According to an official release issued on Friday, Hyderabad is the only Indian City that was selected and it is a matter of pride for Telangana and India that has won not only the category award but the overall 'World Green City 2022' award, the best across all 6 categories.