Hyderabad should remember Sardar Patel the most: Kishan Reddy

"If Sardar Patel ji is to be remembered first anywhere in the country, he should necessarily be remembered in Hyderabad. Because, the country got Independence on August 15, 1947. But, the then Hyderabad State under Nizam rule got freedom after 13 months," he said.

The Hyderabad State of Nizam was not ready to merge with the Indian Union like many other princely states and a police action and a struggle had to be carried out for the purpose, he said. The Union Government in 2014 had decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) on October 31 every year, he said.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is our 'jaan' (life). Sardar Patel ji had a huge role in getting freedom to us and bringing the tricolour to this land. That is why we never forget Sardar Patel ji," he said.