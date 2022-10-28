Hyderabad: Police arrests two with bags full of hawala cash worth Rs 70 lakhs

The police during the routine vehicle check in Banjara hills recovered the cash from a Maruti Breeza car. The officials during the checking found two persons inside the car along with a bag containing a huge amount of cash, according to a report in India Today.

Hyderabad, Oct 28: The Hyderabad police on Thursday evening arrested two men, including an assistant professor associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and seized hawala cash worth Rs 70 lakhs.

The men have been identified as 38-year-old Kishan Rao and 26-year-old Vemula Vamshi. Both are residents of Hyderabad.

During the questioning, they could not give satisfactory answers as to why they were carrying huge cash with them. They could not produce documents.

According to the report, Kishan Rao, one of the accused, revealed that he was working as an assistant professor at Nizam College. He had previously worked as an ABVP zone in charge and said that he had collected the amount from a third person, identified as Madhu, who is currently absconding.

The police arrested both men under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Further investigations are underway.