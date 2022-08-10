Hyderabad: Father beats 3 year old girl to death

In a police complaint, the mother of the girl, her third child, said the husband pushed her down when she intervened. Then, he picked the girl up and banged her against the floor, the mother said in the complaint, news agency PTI reported.

The complainant got married to the man in 2015 and they have four daughters. She is at present 8 months pregnant, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act was registered and the man was taken into custody, they said.