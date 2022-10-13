Hyderabad choked, vehicles swept away due to heavy downpour | Watch

Car, bikes, and light vehicles were washed away in Yousufguda and Borabanda areas after rain lashed the city for over two hours and roads and residences of the people were also submerged, reported India Today.

Hyderabad, Oct 13: Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Wednesday night received heavy rains which caused inundation in several parts of the city, including Begumpet, Borabanda, Panjagutta and Kukatpally.

One person along with a two-wheeler was washed away in Borabanda and rescued by locals. The heavy flow of water also washed away several light motor vehicles in the city.

The rainwater also entered several houses in low-lying areas which forced people to leave their houses at the night. The city dwellers also complain about not getting proper help from the local administration.

The capital city can also receive moderate to heavy rainfall today, Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).