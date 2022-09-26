Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; IMD issues yellow alert

The southern and central parts of Hyderabad reported massive thunderstorms that remained active for nearly an hour.

Areas that reported widespread thundershowers include Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Boduppal, Amberpet, OU, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam and Malakpet. Several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, and Punjagutta also received widespread showers.