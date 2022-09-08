Heavy rains in Hyderabad; Tough days ahead as Orange alert issued till Saturday

Waterlogging was reported in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, L B Nagar, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Malkajgiri, Madhapur, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Alwal, Qutubullapur and various parts of the Old city.

Hyderabad, Sep 08: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in Hyderabad due to heavy downpour. The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and has issued an orange alert in the city till Saturday.

Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall of 58.3 mm followed by Bahadurpura (28.5 mm) and Saidabad (28.0 mm).

The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. A orange alert has also been issued in the city till Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the potential impact expected includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 30 and 21 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

Meanwhile, with the final immersion of Ganesh idols to take place on Friday, traffic restrictions will be in place across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits. The restrictions will be in force from Friday and are likely to continue on Saturday too in some areas.