Chiru has teamed up with Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja, known for movies like 'Thani Oruvan'and 'Velaikkaran'. The movie has Nayanthara in the female lead with Satya Dev doing the negative character. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has done an extended cameo in the flick, which also has Puri Jagannadh, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Brahmaji and others in the supporting cast.

Hyderabad, Oct 05: Much to the relief of his fans and followers, Chiranjeevi is back to form with 'Godfather' after 'Acharya' which had a disastrous report card. His latest Telugu film hit the screens on Friday and has met with fairly positive reviews so far.

'Godfather' Story

The Telugu movie is a remake of Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi-starrer Malayalam flick 'Lucifer'. Director Mohan Raja has tweaked the story to suit the tastes of the Tollywood audience.

The story of 'Godfather' is centered around a political family. The future of his party is at stake and the challenge for him is to prevent his party from destroying the future of his own people. Will he succeed? Answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

Chiranjeevi is back to form as he has done a character which his hardcore fans love to see him in films. The first half of the movie is good with plenty of fan moments and intrigue , later portions the writing turns convenient and superficial. There are also ample amount of whistle-worthy moments in the second half. Satya Dev and Nayanthara have done justice to their roles.

S Thaman's music is bonus and Nirav Shah's cinematography is top class.

What netizens are saying about 'Godfather' on Twitter? Find out

𝓜𝓾𝓭𝓭𝓾 𝓡𝓪𝓳: #Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.

Megastar @KChiruTweets @BeingSalmanKhan and @MusicThaman show all the way. Excellent job of making changes.

Rating: 4/5

AakashavaaniL #Godfather: Full credit to Mohan Raja for making the changes to the original and for making it very engaging. The film has a very good first half and good second half with quite a few whistle-worthy moments. Overall, a hit movie.

First Half: Megastar, Mohan Raja, Satya Dev & Thaman delivered first rate output so far.

Changes made to the script without deviating from the basic plot worked out well. Brahma role is tailor made for Megastar & he excelled with his performance. So far, very good.

Thyview: Best thing about #Godfather is this character is tailor made megastar Chiranjeevi gaaru. His performance was very subtle and restrained but the impact 🔥🔥🔥. Particularly 1st half lo konni scenes ayithe 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻

#GodFather is a decent commercial potboiler disguised as a political action drama. 1st half is good with ample amount of fan moments and intrigue , later portions the writing turns convenient & superficial but it's watchable because of the cast. Megastar is in top foam (1/2).

@ActorSatyaDev stands out though his character turns one note after a point. All the supporting cast delivers. #niravshah visuals are good & so is

@MusicThaman BGM.

Movie had enough scope to be an intriguing political drama, but unfortunately 3rd act leaves a lot to be desired.

Don't get me wrong, even the pre-climax & climax has many whistle worthy moments but then they are impactful becoz of the star power.

Venky Reviews: #Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.

Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍

Rating: 3/5

#SwathiMuthyam A Clean Family Entertainer that is simple and fun for the most part!

Director chooses a simple yet unique story but narrates it in clean and entertaining way. Rao Ramesh and Goparaju Ramana are the show stealers. Good One!

Megastar gives a very settle and convincing performance that is perfect for the movie. In my opinion, his best performance after his reentrance into movies.

Special to the Thaman who gave good BGM throughout and elevated scenes.

#GodFather Though there are parts where the film feels stretched out and lengthy, the director does a good job of keeping us engaged. Has all the ingredients to become a big success at the box office!!

Straight Talk: 44 years of acting career and 150+ movies yet Chiranjeevi manages to unleash a shade of his actng we never seen before from him..Megastar for a reason...#GodFather of silver screen !