As it was a working day, the collection of the Telugu movie witnessed a massive drop on its sixth day. The Mohan Raja-directorial film has collected over Rs 60 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office in six days.

Hyderabad, Oct 11: Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Godfather' has done a decent business at the worldwide box office on Monday.

As per the early estimates, the movie has raked in over Rs 30 crore from Andhra box office alone with the Nizam region contributing Rs 19 crore and rest coming from the Ceded region.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer has raked in over Rs 8 crore from neighbouring Karnataka. Interestingly, it has done well in the Hindi belt. Going by the early estimates, the movie has raked in over Rs 8.2 crore in six days.

In the US box office, the Telugu flick has collected over Rs 8 crore and about Rs 3 crore from the rest of the world.

The worldwide theatrical rights of 'Godfather' were sold for about Rs 92 crore and the movie should earn over Rs 160 crore (gross) in order to earn a hit status at the box office.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has watched the movie and hailed the content, as per director Mohan Raja. He tweeted, "Superstar watched #Godfather 😇 Excellent!! very nice!! very interesting!!! are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version. Thank u so much Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt. [sic]"

'Godfather' is a Telugu remake of blockbuster Malayalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi. In the Telugu version, Nayanthara has played the female lead with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan doing an extended cameo.