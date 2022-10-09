The political thriller has added around Rs 10-12 crore at the box office on Saturday. The holiday season helped the movie to pull the audience to theatres, say trade trackers.

Hyderabad, Oct 09: Chiranjeevi's much-hyped 'Godfather' has continued to do an average business at the box office. The Telugu flick, which is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Lucifer', is set to enter Rs 75-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The early estimation coming from trade say that the movie has grossed over Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

In Karnataka, the movie has grossed over Rs 8 crore. The film has grossed over $910,000 and expected to breach into $1-million club on Sunday.

However, 'Godfather' has to perform exceptionally well in the days to come in order to enter profit zone. The theatrical rights of Chiranjeevi-starrer were sold for approximately Rs 92 crore.

As per the trade trackers, it should rake in over Rs 150 crore to earn 'above average' status at the box office and above Rs 180-crore to get 'hit' status.

The newly-released movie has clashed with Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' which has failed to pull the audience to theatres in big numbers.

'Godfather', which has made a pre-release business of Rs 92 crore from the sale of theatrical rights, is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in the leads. The Telugu version has Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev enacting the same characters.

In the original, Prithviraj had done an extended cameo and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has done it in the Telugu version.