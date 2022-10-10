The film was released with premieres on Tuesday and it earned $319,131 from 240 locations. The following day the Chiranjeevi-starrer raked in $165,284 from 266 locations. However, the business dropped on Thursday by raking in $115,276 from 270 locations.

Hyderabad, Oct 10: Chiranjeevi's latest film 'Godfather' has entered $1-million club at the US box office on Sunday. Thus becoming his third movie to achieve this feat after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Khaidi No 150'.

However, 'Godfather' collections improved on Friday as it collected $153,804 from 339 locations. On Saturday, the Telugu film grossed $196,894. On Sunday, it raked in $50,000 by noon to enter $1-million club at the US box office.

However, it has to be seen whether Chiranjeevi's latest venture will beat the records of his earlier films - 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' ($2,608,115) and 'Khaidi No 150' ($2,447,043). In order to shatter these records, the Telugu flick should do exceptionally well in the days to come.

At the US box office, SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' 2 remains the highest-grossing film by raking in $20,571,695. It is followed by his 'RRR' ($14,338,068) and 'Baahubali 1' ($6,861,819).

'Godfather' at Worldwide Box Office

On the other end, the early trends indicate that 'Godfather' has surpassed Rs 75-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The estimated collection of the movie in five days is around Rs 80 crore.

The film was released on October 5 to a decent hype in 1500+ screens. It grossed Rs 31.9 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office.

In Andhra and Telangana, it collected Rs 20.9 crore from 700 screens with distributors' share of 13 crore.