As per the trade reports, after an average start, the film has managed to pull the audience to theatres in the two Telugu-speaking states. However, in most centres, outside these two states, the Chiranjeevi-starrer has failed to set the box office on fire.

The Mohan Raja directorial has collected over Rs 7.5 crore in Karnataka in three days while raking in $725,000 in the US.

The worldwide collection of the movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 60 crore.

'Godfather', which has made a pre-release business of Rs 92 crore from the sale of theatrical rights, is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in the leads. The Telugu version has Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev enacting the same characters.

In the original, Prithviraj had done an extended cameo and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has done it in the Telugu version.