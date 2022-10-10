Hyderabad, Oct 10: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' has bagged top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 which was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

It has walked away with six honours at Filmfare Awards South 2022. In addition to it, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has won three awards.