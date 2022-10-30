“Delhi brokers” tried to bribe four TRS MLAs: KCR targets BJP

Hyderabad, Oct 30: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday said that "Delhi brokers" tried to bribe four MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), a reference to a recent incident that occurred at a farmhouse in Telangana.

He hailed four TRS MLAs for allegedly turning down "Amit Shah's ₹100-crore offer to switch the party and stood by truth in Telangana", according to a report in Hindustan Times.

"With me, four MLAs have come from Hyderabad to Munugode. These are my four MLAs who refused the crores of rupees of Delhi brokers who conspired to poach against our government," the daily quoted the KCR as stating at a rally in Munugode.

"I am asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why this cruelty? How much more power do you want? You have already been elected twice, then why are you toppling governments? Those working for Modi and the RSS are in central prison for conspiring against our Telangana government," he added.

The Cyberabad Police have arrested three persons who allegedly tried to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, even as BJP leadership in Telangana vehemently denied having any knowledge of the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by their party.

The anti-corruption bureau special court ordered 14 days of Judicial remand to the three accused and they were sent to Chanchalguda Prison.