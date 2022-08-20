Comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad: Why is Telangana BJP opposing his show?

Police have been deployed in strength ahead of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's show and people who had brought tickets for the show were ushered into the venue at Shilpakala in Hitech City under the Madhapur police station limits.

The cops advised people not to carry their phones and wallets inside the venue. The event has been rescheduled to 6 pm.

Why is BJP opposing Faruqui's show?

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott Faruqui's show. "As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn't enough, now they're bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What's the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?" he said on Twitter.

He appealed to people to boycott the show which "mocks Hindu Gods."

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, was taken into preventive custody from his residence at Mangalhat in the old city and would be released, the police said.

The MLA also took exception to ruling TRS working president and State Minister K T Rama Rao reportedly extending an invite to Faruqui.

This is a reference to Rama Rao's comments last year that Hyderabad is a true cosmopolitan city which welcomes all cultures and criticism and that the shows of the likes of Munawar Faruqui are not cancelled.

Raja Singh claimed that talented artistes from Telangana should be encouraged, instead of inviting someone who insults God.

Urging Rama Rao and the DGP to cancel permission to Faruqui's show, he said the developments would be "different" otherwise.

Several activists and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have bought online tickets for the show and are planning to hold protest against the stand up artiste, sources informed ANI.

Munawar and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day.

He was later released on bail. Following this Faruqui has faced criticism and his shows were cancelled at several venues.