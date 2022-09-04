Centre to hold year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of Hyderabad liberation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural programme to be organised at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad. Ministry of Culture has also invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to attend the inaugural programme in Hyderabad.

Hyderabdad, Sep 04: The Government of India has approved the yearlong commemoration of the "Hyderabad Liberation Day" for the period 17th September, 2022 to 17th September,2023.

The year-long commemoration is aimed at paying tribute to all those who gave their live for the liberation of Samsthan and its merger with the India Union.

On 17th September 1948, more than one year after India secured Independence from the British, the state of Hyderabad got its independence from Nizam's rule.

History is replete with illustrations of struggles in the entire freedom movement including the struggle of Ramji Gond against the British; the fight of Komaram Bheem; the valour of Turrebaz Khan in 1857 who wanted to hoist the Indian national flag on the residence of the British Resident Commissioner at Koti in Hyderabad city.

The struggle became vociferous after Indian independence.With the spontaneous participation of people chanting Vande Matram and with the demand of the merger of the samsthan into the Indian union, the struggle transformed itself into a massive people's movement.

The liberation of Hyderabad was possible due to the swift and timely action by first Minister of Home Affairs of India, Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under Operation Polo.

The state of Hyderabad under the Nizam included the whole of current day Telangana, the Marathwada region in Maharashtra that included the districts of Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani and districts of Kalaburagi ,Bellary Raichur ,Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Bidar in current day Karnataka.

The state governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka officially observe September 17 as the Liberation Day.