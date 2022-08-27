BWF World Championship 2022: PV Sindhu storms into final

Sindhu is the most successful Indian badminton player at the BWF World Championships, having won five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Sindhu recently won her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in the badminton women's singles event final. This was Sindhu's fifth CWG medal, with two in the mixed team events. She also won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.

Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Indian pair to reach the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the BWF World Championships. They face Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik on Saturday in Tokyo, and defeated defeated Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashu in the quarter-final.

The duo have assured India of a medal and it is also India's second World Championships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming a bronze way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

In case you're wondering where to watch the matches live:

The live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2022 will be available in India on Voot Select and JioTV. You can also watch it live on Sports 18.