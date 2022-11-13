As 'RRR' performs well at Japan box office, SS Rajamouli confirms sequel to NTR-Charan-starrer

Yes, the director has said that his father and noted writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has started working on 'RRR 2'. The filmmaker revealed this piece of news during his trip in the US.

Hyderabad, Nov 13: SS Rajamouli has some good news in store for the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan. The ace filmmaker, who was about to start a film with Mahesh Babu, has revealed about his plans on its sequel.

"My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about 'RRR 2' and he's working on the story," SS Rajamouli said after a screening event in Chicago.

However, it is not sure when he will commence the project or it will be kicked off immediately. As per the reports, he is committed to a film with Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, 'RRR', which was released in Japan three weeks ago, has come out with flying colors at the box office. As per the trade reports, 'RRR' has earned around Rs 11 crore in three weeks. It surpassed the collection of '3 Idiots' which had raked in Rs 9.46 crore.

Rajinikanth's 'Muthu' holds the record of the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japan box office by earning Rs 22.25 crore. It is followed by SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' which minted Rs 18.36 crore.

'RRR" stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn doing extended cameos. It centers on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj.

The movie turned out to be one of the hits of 2022 in the Indian cinema by minting over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has officially kicked off the Oscar campaign by nominating the movie in 14 categories including for Best Actor, Best Visual Effects and Best Director.