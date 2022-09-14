AP TET Result expected today: Passing criteria, steps to check here

Hyderabad, Sep 14: AP TET Result: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET result today.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the APTEC official website.

AP TET exam 2022 was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.

The TET 2022 was conducted to select teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who excel in the exam would proceed to take part in the direct recruitment process and apply for the Teacher Recruitment Exams for a job in schools affiliated to the state government.