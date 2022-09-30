Hyderabad, Sep 30: AP TET Result 2022: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET result today. The pass percentage is 58.07 per cent.
AP TET Result 2022 declared: Heres how to check your scorecard
Candidates can check their results on the APTEC official website. AP TET exam 2022 was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.
The TET 2022 was conducted to select teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who excel in the exam would proceed to take part in the direct recruitment process and apply for the Teacher Recruitment Exams for a job in schools affiliated to the state government.
To clear the AP TET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum passing marks.
AP TET result 2022 is based on the options mentioned on the final answer key. Candidates can download the AP TET result 2022 through the following steps.
AP TET Result 2022 - Passing criteria
General: 60 percent and above
BC: 50 percent and above
SC, ST, PH and Ex-Servicemen: 40 percent and above
The AP Teachers Eligibility Test will be valid for a lifetime.
AP TET Result 2022: How to check?
- Go to the official AP TET website - aptet.apcfss.in.
- Now, click on the AP TET August 2022 Result link
- Login by providing the required details
- Submit
- Your AP TET Result 2022will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference