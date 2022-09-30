AP TET Result 2022 declared: Heres how to check your scorecard

Hyderabad, Sep 30 : AP TET Result 2022: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET result today. The pass percentage is 58.07 per cent.

Candidates can check their results on the APTEC official website. AP TET exam 2022 was held from August 6 to 21, 2022.

The TET 2022 was conducted to select teachers for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who excel in the exam would proceed to take part in the direct recruitment process and apply for the Teacher Recruitment Exams for a job in schools affiliated to the state government.

To clear the AP TET exam, candidates must obtain the minimum passing marks.

AP TET result 2022 is based on the options mentioned on the final answer key. Candidates can download the AP TET result 2022 through the following steps.

AP TET Result 2022 - Passing criteria

General: 60 percent and above

BC: 50 percent and above

SC, ST, PH and Ex-Servicemen: 40 percent and above

The AP Teachers Eligibility Test will be valid for a lifetime.

AP TET Result 2022: How to check?