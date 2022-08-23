AP PGCET 2022 dates announced: Highest applications for Chemical Sciences

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The AP PG CET 2022 will be held for 147 subjects on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11. The exams will be held in three slots on all exam days. The first slot will be between 9.30 am and 11 am and the second slot would be between 1 pm to 2.30 pm. The third slot would he held for 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Around 39,359 candidates have applied for the postgraduate admission test in Andhra Pradesh colleges.